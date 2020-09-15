Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Need For Speed: Payback Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed: Payback Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed: Payback was launched on Nov 06, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Most Wanted Free Download (2005 Black Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Most Wanted Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit was launched on Nov 16,...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Carbon Free Download (Collector’s Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Carbon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Carbon was launched on Oct 30, 2006About The...
    Read more

    Nascar Heat 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Nascar Heat 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nascar Heat 4 was launched on Sep 13, 2019

    About The Game

    NASCAR Heat 4, the official online game of NASCAR, seems, sounds, and performs higher than ever! New Features – Track Map, Unlockable Paint Schemes, Dynamic User Interface, More Driving Control Options, Deeper Career Mode, Sonoma Raceway & Charlotte Roval Track Updates. New Graphics & Sound – Complete overhaul of all graphics and audio packages. Draft Like a Pro – Team up and draft with different drivers with the drafting options. Smarter, Competitive AI – The AI now runs a number of racing strains and makes use of new controls to regulate its ability vary, stability and unfold

    How to Download & Install Nascar Heat 4

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Nascar Heat 4 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to NASCAR.Heat.4.Incl.DLCs.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Nascar Heat 4 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Nascar Heat 4 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Nascar Heat 4 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: 64bit Versions of Windows 7, 8 and 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 530 or AMD FX 4100
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD HD 5870
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 18 GB out there house
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcards
    • Additional Notes: Supported Graphics Cards: AMD HD5870 or higher, HD6870 or higher, HD7790 or higher, R7 260 or higher, R9 260 or higher, Nvidia GTX460 or higher, GTX560 or higher, GTX650Ti or higher, GTX750 or higher, GTX950 or higher

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Need For Speed: Payback Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed: Payback Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed: Payback was launched on Nov 06, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Most Wanted Free Download (2005 Black Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Most Wanted Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit was launched on Nov 16,...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Carbon Free Download (Collector’s Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Carbon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Carbon was launched on Oct 30, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    NBA 2K20 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    NBA 2K20 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. NBA 2K20 was launched on Sep 5, 2019About The GameNBA 2K has advanced into...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Need For Speed: Payback Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed: Payback Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed: Payback was launched on Nov 06, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Most Wanted Free Download (2005 Black Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Most Wanted Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Most Wanted Black Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit was launched on Nov 16,...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Carbon Free Download (Collector’s Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Carbon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Carbon was launched on Oct 30, 2006About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download (v1.180) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Osiris: New Dawn was launched on Sep 28, 2016About The GameAn uncompromising...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download (v1.2.6488.25073) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download (Incl. EP 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength was launched on Feb 22, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ori And The Blind Forest Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ori And The Blind Forest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ori And The Blind Forest was launched on Mar 11,...
    Read more
    Games

    Oninaki Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Oninaki Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oninaki was launched on Aug 22, 2019About The GameReincarnation is the muse of our...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020