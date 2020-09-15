Need For Speed Rivals Free Download Full Version









Welcome to Redview County, the place a street-racing rivalry between cops and racers by no means stops as each side compete in an all-out battle that includes the quickest vehicles, mods and expertise in a surprising open-world setting. Play as both a cop or racer, the place either side of the legislation has its personal set of excessive stakes challenges, rewards and penalties. Risk every little thing within the final excessive stakes rivalry.

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Need For Speed Rivals is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Need For Speed Rivals.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Need For Speed Rivals folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7

Windows XP, Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 Processor: Intel 2.4 GHz Core 2 Duo, AMD 2.6 GHz Athlon X2

Intel 2.4 GHz Core 2 Duo, AMD 2.6 GHz Athlon X2 Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Hard Disk Space: 8GB free area

8GB free area Video Card: AMD Radeon HD 3870 512Mb or higher, NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT 512 Mb or higher, Intel HD 4000 built-in 512Mb or higher

