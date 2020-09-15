Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download (v2.00) Full Version









Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was launched on Mar 23, 2018

About The Game

Welcome to the gorgeous world of Ni no Kuni! After being overthrown in a coup, the younger king Evan units out on a unprecedented quest to discovered a n22ew kingdom, unite his world and shield its inhabitants from the darkish forces that threaten them. Join him on an unforgettable journey which blurs the road between animated characteristic movie and online game. Developed by LEVEL-5, Ni no Kuni II options enchanting character designs from the legendary artist Yoshiyuki Momose and a stirring soundtrack composed by the world-famous Joe Hisaishi.

How to Download & Install Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM2GB or larger / VRAM2GB以上)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB obtainable house

Sound Card: DirectX 11 sound machine

Additional Notes: Assuming that the sport is operating on 1280×720 30fps surroundings / 画面解像度1280×720 30fpsで動作想定

