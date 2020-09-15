Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download (v2.00) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Never Give Up Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Never Give Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Never Give Up was launched on Aug 13, 2019About The GameNever Give...
    Read more
    Games

    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Neighbours From Hell Compilation was launched on Feb 20, 2004About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Underground Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Underground Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Underground was launched on Nov 17, 2003About The...
    Read more

    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download (v2.00) Full Version




    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was launched on Mar 23, 2018

    About The Game

    Welcome to the gorgeous world of Ni no Kuni! After being overthrown in a coup, the younger king Evan units out on a unprecedented quest to discovered a n22ew kingdom, unite his world and shield its inhabitants from the darkish forces that threaten them. Join him on an unforgettable journey which blurs the road between animated characteristic movie and online game. Developed by LEVEL-5, Ni no Kuni II options enchanting character designs from the legendary artist Yoshiyuki Momose and a stirring soundtrack composed by the world-famous Joe Hisaishi.

    How to Download & Install Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD FX-6300
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM2GB or larger / VRAM2GB以上)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 40 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: DirectX 11 sound machine
    • Additional Notes: Assuming that the sport is operating on 1280×720 30fps surroundings / 画面解像度1280×720 30fpsで動作想定

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Never Give Up Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Never Give Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Never Give Up was launched on Aug 13, 2019About The GameNever Give...
    Read more
    Games

    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Neighbours From Hell Compilation was launched on Feb 20, 2004About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Underground Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Underground Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Underground was launched on Nov 17, 2003About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Underground 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Underground 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Underground 2 was launched on Nov 09,...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed: The Run Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed: The Run Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed: The Run was launched on Nov 15,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download (v2.00) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Never Give Up Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Never Give Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Never Give Up was launched on Aug 13, 2019About The GameNever Give...
    Read more
    Games

    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Neighbours From Hell Compilation was launched on Feb 20, 2004About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Underground Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Underground Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Underground was launched on Nov 17, 2003About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Overland Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Overland Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Overland was launched on Sep 19, 2019About The GameTake care of a gaggle of...
    Read more
    Games

    Overkill’s The Walking Dead Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Overkill’s The Walking Dead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Overkill’s The Walking Dead was launched on Nov 6, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Overgrowth Free Download (v1.4.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Overgrowth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Overgrowth was launched on Oct 16, 2017About The GameAs a lightning-fast acrobatic ninja rabbit,...
    Read more
    Games

    Overcooked! 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Overcooked! 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Overcooked! 2 was launched on Aug 7, 2018About The GameOvercooked returns with a...
    Read more
    Games

    Outlast + Whistleblower DLC Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Outlast Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Outlast was launched on Sep 4, 2013About The GameHell is an experiment you may’t...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020