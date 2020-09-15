Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite 4 was launched on Feb 13, 2017About The GameDiscover unrivalled...
    Read more
    Games

    Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016About The GameSneak Thief is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download (v1.21.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nioh: Complete Edition was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameReady to...
    Read more
    Games

    Night In The Woods Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night In The Woods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night In The Woods was launched on Feb 21, 2017About The...
    Read more

    Nier:automata Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version




    Nier:automata Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nier:automata was launched on Mar 17, 2017

    About The Game

    NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by highly effective machines. Humanity has been pushed from the Earth by mechanical beings from one other world. In a closing effort to take again the planet, the human resistance sends a drive of android troopers to destroy the invaders. Now, a battle between machines and androids rages on… A battle that might quickly unveil a long-forgotten fact of the world.

    How to Download & Install Nier:automata

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Nier:automata is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to NieR – Automata + DLC.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Nier:automata folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Nier:automata Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Nier:automata Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 /8.1 /10 64bit
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 2100 or AMD A8-6500
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 50 GB accessible house
    • Sound Card: DirectX® 11 supported
    • Additional Notes: Mouse, keyboard and recreation pad (XInput solely). Screen decision: 1280×720. This product solely helps MS-IME keyboard enter. There is a risk that different IME won’t perform accurately with it.

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite 4 was launched on Feb 13, 2017About The GameDiscover unrivalled...
    Read more
    Games

    Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016About The GameSneak Thief is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download (v1.21.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nioh: Complete Edition was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameReady to...
    Read more
    Games

    Night In The Woods Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night In The Woods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night In The Woods was launched on Feb 21, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Night Call Deluxe Edition Free Download (v1.07) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night Call Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night Call was launched on Jul 17, 2019About The GameA mysterious serial killer...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite 4 was launched on Feb 13, 2017About The GameDiscover unrivalled...
    Read more
    Games

    Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016About The GameSneak Thief is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download (v1.21.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nioh: Complete Edition was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameReady to...
    Read more
    Games

    Night In The Woods Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night In The Woods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night In The Woods was launched on Feb 21, 2017About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Octopath Traveler Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Octopath Traveler Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Octopath Traveler was launched on Jun 7, 2019About The GameThe award-winning RPG involves...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard was launched on Aug 25, 2015About The GameYou play as somebody...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard 2 Free Download (Incl. Alien Butt Form DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard 2 was launched on Oct 25, 2018About The GameWelcome again...
    Read more
    Games

    Parkitect Free Download (v1.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Parkitect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Parkitect was launched on Nov 29, 2018About The GameWelcome to Parkitect, the place you...
    Read more
    Games

    Papers, Please Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Papers, Please Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Papers, Please was launched on Aug 8, 2013About The GameThe communist state of...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020