Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite 4 was launched on Feb 13, 2017About The GameDiscover unrivalled...
    Read more
    Games

    Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016About The GameSneak Thief is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download (v1.21.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nioh: Complete Edition was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameReady to...
    Read more
    Games

    Night In The Woods Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night In The Woods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night In The Woods was launched on Feb 21, 2017About The...
    Read more

    Night Call Deluxe Edition Free Download (v1.07) Full Version




    Night Call Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night Call was launched on Jul 17, 2019

    About The Game

    A mysterious serial killer stalks the streets of modern-day Paris. The physique rely rises, and the police are not any nearer to catching the offender. You are a taxi driver and survivor to the killer’s most up-to-date assaults, having barely escaped together with your life. You have seven nights to assist discover the killer, or the police will pin it on you. These subsequent few shifts will likely be removed from extraordinary or protected. Night Call is a non-linear, narrative-driven noire investigation sport. You are not any detective, however you do have a present. Around you, individuals really feel extra comfortable. They discuss. They share their ideas, their feelings, their tales… their secrets and techniques. To passengers, you might be greater than only a driver; you might be additionally a good friend, a confidant, a shrink. A voyeur catching a glimpse below the masked however very actual lives all through the City of Light. And you’ll have to play these roles nicely if you wish to catch the killer.




    How to Download & Install Night Call

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Night Call is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Night.Call.Deluxe.Edition.v1.0.7.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Night Call folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Night Call Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Night Call Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-7100, AMD FX-8100 or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel UHD 630, Geforce GTX 275, Quadro 2000D or equal
    • Storage: 2 GB out there area
    • Sound Card: Yes

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite 4 was launched on Feb 13, 2017About The GameDiscover unrivalled...
    Read more
    Games

    Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016About The GameSneak Thief is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download (v1.21.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nioh: Complete Edition was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameReady to...
    Read more
    Games

    Night In The Woods Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night In The Woods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night In The Woods was launched on Feb 21, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Crusader Kings 3 Download game Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crusader Kings 3 Download sportCrusader Kings 3 hailing from a pitiful clan in what could be current day Sudan jap Africa! Reestablished the...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite 4 was launched on Feb 13, 2017About The GameDiscover unrivalled...
    Read more
    Games

    Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016About The GameSneak Thief is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download (v1.21.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nioh: Complete Edition was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameReady to...
    Read more
    Games

    Night In The Woods Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night In The Woods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night In The Woods was launched on Feb 21, 2017About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Octopath Traveler Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Octopath Traveler Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Octopath Traveler was launched on Jun 7, 2019About The GameThe award-winning RPG involves...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard was launched on Aug 25, 2015About The GameYou play as somebody...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard 2 Free Download (Incl. Alien Butt Form DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard 2 was launched on Oct 25, 2018About The GameWelcome again...
    Read more
    Games

    Parkitect Free Download (v1.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Parkitect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Parkitect was launched on Nov 29, 2018About The GameWelcome to Parkitect, the place you...
    Read more
    Games

    Papers, Please Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Papers, Please Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Papers, Please was launched on Aug 8, 2013About The GameThe communist state of...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020