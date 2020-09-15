Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    Octodad: Dadliest Catch Free Download (v1.2.17060) Full Version




    Octodad: Dadliest Catch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Octodad: Dadliest Catch was launched on Jan 30, 2014

    About The Game

    Octodad: Dadliest Catch is a sport about destruction, deception, and fatherhood. The participant controls Octodad, a dapper octopus masquerading as a human, as he goes about his life. Octodad’s existence is a continuing battle, as he should grasp mundane duties together with his unwieldy boneless tentacles whereas concurrently protecting his cephalopodan nature a secret from his human household. In this sequel to the splash hit Octodad, our cephaloprotagonist has gotten himself in a bind between his spouse’s mounting distrust, and a disastrous journey to the native aquarium! Are you dad sufficient to manage the titular octopus father as he strives to cover his nautical nature from his household whereas protecting his tangled tentacles intact?




    How to Download & Install Octodad: Dadliest Catch

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Octodad: Dadliest Catch is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Octodad.Dadliest.Catch.v1.2.17060.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Octodad: Dadliest Catch folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Octodad: Dadliest Catch Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Octodad: Dadliest Catch Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0Ghz or equal
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel Core HD Graphics 3000/4000, NVIDIA 8800 GT, ATI Radeon HD 4850 or higher
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 3 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c suitable sound card
    • Additional Notes: NOT SUPPORTED: ATI Radeon X1600, Intel GMA950, NVIDIA Geforce 7050

    Download Now




