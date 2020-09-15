Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    OMSI 2: Steam Edition Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Omsi 2: Steam Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omsi 2: Steam Edition was launched on Dec 11, 2013

    About The Game

    Off to the subsequent spherical! Experience a brand new omnibus simulator with OMSI 2 and begin discovering Spandau whereas driving the omnibus. OMSI 2 is the successor of the well-known and awarded omnibus simulator “OMSI – The Bus Simulator”. OMSI 2 not solely gives the routes and buses you already know from OMSI, however provides a lot of thrilling new options. In OMSI 2 you may drive the primary ever articulated bus within the OMSI historical past, the MAN NG272. Explore the brand new omnibus line 5 masking a complete distance of 12 km from the subway station Ruhleben to the psychiatric clinic Spandau. Thanks to the newly added chronology operate you´ll not solely be capable to drive by Spandau in 1986, but additionally to relive the adjustments going down in Spandau between 1986 and 1994. Enjoy the attraction of the 80s and 90s and learn how the interval after the autumn of the Berlin Wall was. And this all at wheel of a double-decker or articulated bus.




    How to Download & Install Omsi 2: Steam Edition

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Omsi 2: Steam Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to OMSI 2 Steam Edition.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Omsi 2: Steam Edition folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Omsi 2: Steam Edition Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Omsi 2: Steam Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7/8
    • Processor: 2.6 GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce or comparable AMD with minimal 512 MB
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c

    Download Now




