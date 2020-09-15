Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    OutDrive Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    OutDrive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. OutDrive was launched on Feb 22, 2016About The GamePut the pedal to the steel...
    Read more
    Games

    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download (v1.180) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Osiris: New Dawn was launched on Sep 28, 2016About The GameAn uncompromising...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download (v1.2.6488.25073) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download (Incl. EP 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength was launched on Feb 22, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Oneshot Free Download Full Version




    Oneshot Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oneshot was launched on Dec 8, 2016

    About The Game

    A surreal puzzle journey sport with distinctive mechanics / capabilities. You are to information a toddler by a mysterious world on a mission to revive its long-dead solar. Of course, issues are by no means that easy. The world is aware of you exist. The penalties are actual. Saving the world could also be unimaginable. You solely have one shot.




    How to Download & Install Oneshot

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Oneshot is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to OneShot.Update.06.12.2018.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Oneshot folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Oneshot Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Oneshot Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista or later
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: OpenGL 2.1 appropriate

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    OutDrive Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    OutDrive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. OutDrive was launched on Feb 22, 2016About The GamePut the pedal to the steel...
    Read more
    Games

    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download (v1.180) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Osiris: New Dawn was launched on Sep 28, 2016About The GameAn uncompromising...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download (v1.2.6488.25073) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download (Incl. EP 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength was launched on Feb 22, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ori And The Blind Forest Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ori And The Blind Forest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ori And The Blind Forest was launched on Mar 11,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    OutDrive Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    OutDrive Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. OutDrive was launched on Feb 22, 2016About The GamePut the pedal to the steel...
    Read more
    Games

    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download (v1.180) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Osiris: New Dawn Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Osiris: New Dawn was launched on Sep 28, 2016About The GameAn uncompromising...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download (v1.2.6488.25073) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download (Incl. EP 3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength was launched on Feb 22, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Medieval II: Total War Collection Free Download (v1.52 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Medieval II: Total War Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medieval II: Total War Collection was launched on Aug 28,...
    Read more
    Games

    Medal Of Honor: Airborne Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Medal Of Honor: Airborne Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medal Of Honor: Airborne was launched on Sep 4, 2007About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Max Payne 3 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Max Payne 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Max Payne 3 was launched on May 31, 2012About The GameFor Max...
    Read more
    Games

    Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max Payne Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max Payne Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max...
    Read more
    Games

    Mass Effect Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mass Effect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mass Effect was launched on May 28, 2008About The GameAs Commander Shepard, you...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020