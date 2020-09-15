Oninaki Free Download Full Version









Oninaki Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oninaki was launched on Aug 22, 2019

About The Game

Reincarnation is the muse of our lifestyle. We have fun the lives we’ve been given, and supply up prayers for the subsequent. It is grief of dying which shackles the dwelling, and causes the lifeless to stray. Indeed, there is no such thing as a larger affront to reincarnation. So can we flip our grief to pleasure as we ship off the lifeless. But the souls of those that held again their tears in life nonetheless want salvation in dying. An obligation that falls to the Watchers. Their job is to information the wandering souls referred to as the Lost, and function keepers of the Living World and the Beyond. The Watchers sever the bonds that tie the Lost to this world, and ship them on to the subsequent. They navigate the feelings of the dwelling and the lifeless. They prize life above all else.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows® 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200 / Intel® Core™ i3-3210

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R7 260X / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB accessible area

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Additional Notes: 30 FPS @ 720p

