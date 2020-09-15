Tuesday, September 15, 2020
    Oxenfree Free Download (v2.7.0) Full Version




    Oxenfree Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oxenfree was launched on Jan 14, 2016

    About The Game

    Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller a couple of group of associates who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a vibrant, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an in a single day get together on an outdated navy island. The night time takes a terrifying flip once you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic previous. How you take care of these occasions, your friends, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is as much as you. YOU decide each facet of Alex’s story whereas exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the bottom’s darkish previous, and altering the course of your pals’ lives.




    How to Download & Install Oxenfree

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Oxenfree is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Oxenfree.v2.7.0.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Oxenfree folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Oxenfree Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Oxenfree Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel i3 2.0 GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 1GB Shader Model 3.0 Compatible (DirectX 9.0c)
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 3 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 Compatible

