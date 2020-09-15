Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Octopath Traveler Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Octopath Traveler Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Octopath Traveler was launched on Jun 7, 2019About The GameThe award-winning RPG involves...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard was launched on Aug 25, 2015About The GameYou play as somebody...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard 2 Free Download (Incl. Alien Butt Form DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard 2 was launched on Oct 25, 2018About The GameWelcome again...
    Read more
    Games

    Parkitect Free Download (v1.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Parkitect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Parkitect was launched on Nov 29, 2018About The GameWelcome to Parkitect, the place you...
    Read more

    Pacify Free Download (Incl. Update 1) Full Version




    Pacify Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pacify was launched on Feb 22, 2019

    About The Game

    You simply signed on with PAH Inc. Paranormal Activity Helpers Incorporated, yeah sounds corny, however the pay is nice. They stated you gained’t ever be in any actual hazard, and so they have tons of labor proper now. Your first job is at some outdated haunted home. There is a dealer wanting to place the home on the market, however with everybody within the city spreading rumors of evil dwelling inside the home, he wants some proof that it’s protected. He truly appears creeped out himself. Anyway, he employed PAH Inc. to examine the place out. You can go test it out alone if you happen to’d like, however I’d take at the very least 3 extra pals with me. Check the place out, and if there’s something supernatural occurring, attempt to convey proof again to PAH Inc. This home was constructed over 100 years in the past. The house owners ran a funeral parlor. They held regular funeral providers reminiscent of ceremonies, wakes, cremation and burying the useless. The rumor round city is that additionally they supplied a really particular service, a option to speak to your deceased cherished one on final time. Several folks paid for the service, and after some kind of formality, they have been in a position to converse to the useless. Something apparently went incorrect throughout one of many rituals. An individual from city and the house owners of the home disappeared and have been by no means seen once more. Over the final century, a couple of those who investigated the incident by no means returned. A couple of youngsters sneaking across the place claimed to listen to laughter and see just a little lady within the window. There in all probability isn’t any fact to any of it.




    How to Download & Install Pacify

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Pacify is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Pacify.Incl.Update.1.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Pacify folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Pacify Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Pacify Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 – 64 bit
    • Processor: Intel i5 or AMD equal (AMD FX 8500+ Series)
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 1GB Video RAM
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Octopath Traveler Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Octopath Traveler Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Octopath Traveler was launched on Jun 7, 2019About The GameThe award-winning RPG involves...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard was launched on Aug 25, 2015About The GameYou play as somebody...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard 2 Free Download (Incl. Alien Butt Form DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard 2 was launched on Oct 25, 2018About The GameWelcome again...
    Read more
    Games

    Parkitect Free Download (v1.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Parkitect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Parkitect was launched on Nov 29, 2018About The GameWelcome to Parkitect, the place you...
    Read more
    Games

    Papers, Please Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Papers, Please Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Papers, Please was launched on Aug 8, 2013About The GameThe communist state of...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Octopath Traveler Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Octopath Traveler Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Octopath Traveler was launched on Jun 7, 2019About The GameThe award-winning RPG involves...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard was launched on Aug 25, 2015About The GameYou play as somebody...
    Read more
    Games

    Party Hard 2 Free Download (Incl. Alien Butt Form DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Party Hard 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Party Hard 2 was launched on Oct 25, 2018About The GameWelcome again...
    Read more
    Games

    Parkitect Free Download (v1.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Parkitect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Parkitect was launched on Nov 29, 2018About The GameWelcome to Parkitect, the place you...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of War was launched on Oct 9, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor was launched on Sep 30, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Mewnbase Free Download (v0.47) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mewnbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mewnbase was launched on Dec 7, 2018About The GameBe a space-cat. MewnBase is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Metro: Last Light Redux Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Metro: Last Light Redux Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metro: Last Light Redux was launched on Aug 25, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Metro Exodus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Metro Exodus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Metro Exodus was launched on Feb 14, 2019About The GameThe yr is 2036....
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020