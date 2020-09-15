Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version









Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016

About The Game

Sneak Thief is a primary particular person shooter, technique, stealth and puzzle recreation that allows you to select the way you need to play by permitting you to make use of brute power to smash your method by way of defenses or by getting away with out making a sound. You play as a thief focusing on Homes, boats, banks, warehouses, labs, and in every single place else you may make a fast buck. Use your particular talent units to finish a wide range of completely different ranges.

How to Download & Install Sneak Thief

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Sneak Thief is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sneak.Thief.v0.98.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Sneak Thief folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Sneak Thief Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Sneak Thief Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP or later

Windows XP or later Processor: Dual Core Processor @2.4 ghz or higher

Dual Core Processor @2.4 ghz or higher Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or higher

Intel HD Graphics 4000 or higher DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 1 GB out there area

1 GB out there area Additional Notes: Tested at 1280×720 on Low Settings

Download Now









