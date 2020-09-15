Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Wild Eight Free Download (v0.11.18) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Wild Eight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wild Eight was launched on Feb 8, 2017About The GameThe mysterious...
    Read more
    Games

    The Westport Independent Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Westport Independent Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Westport Independent was launched on Jan 21, 2016About The GameThe Westport...
    Read more
    Games

    Tiny Tanks Free Download (Incl. Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tiny Tanks Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tiny Tanks was launched on Apr 11, 2019About The GameTiny Tanks is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Unrailed! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unrailed! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unrailed! was launched on Sep 9, 2019About The GameUnrailed! is a chaotic on-line and...
    Read more

    The Westport Independent Free Download Full Version




    The Westport Independent Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Westport Independent was launched on Jan 21, 2016

    About The Game

    The Westport Independent is a censorship simulator going down in a post-war nation, ruled by the lately elected Loyalist Party. As the editor of one of many final unbiased newspapers within the nation, your job is to take away and edit the content material of your paper, affecting the individuals’s opinion of each the rebels and the Loyalist authorities. With a rise of insurgent exercise and an ever watching authorities respiratory down your neck, whose fact will you print? Change the content material and which means of your articles by censoring them to your liking. While you possibly can’t lie, you don’t have to inform the entire fact both. Employees with fleshed out character, who is not going to solely react to your actions, but in addition focus on them with different colleagues. Receive letters and messages from public figures, insurgent leaders, staff and different characters affected by your actions. Adaptive tales the place your actions have an effect on the opinions of the individuals, which impacts what occurs within the metropolis, which in flip impacts the tales you obtain.




    How to Download & Install The Westport Independent

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once The Westport Independent is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Westport.Independent.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Westport Independent folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    The Westport Independent Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out The Westport Independent Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Open GL 2.0
    • Storage: 100 MB obtainable house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    The Wild Eight Free Download (v0.11.18) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Wild Eight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wild Eight was launched on Feb 8, 2017About The GameThe mysterious...
    Read more
    Games

    Tiny Tanks Free Download (Incl. Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tiny Tanks Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tiny Tanks was launched on Apr 11, 2019About The GameTiny Tanks is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Unrailed! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unrailed! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unrailed! was launched on Sep 9, 2019About The GameUnrailed! is a chaotic on-line and...
    Read more
    Games

    Total War: Empire Definitive Edition Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total War: Empire Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total War: Empire Definitive Edition was launched on Mar 4,...
    Read more
    Games

    Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition was...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Wild Eight Free Download (v0.11.18) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Wild Eight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wild Eight was launched on Feb 8, 2017About The GameThe mysterious...
    Read more
    Games

    The Westport Independent Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Westport Independent Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Westport Independent was launched on Jan 21, 2016About The GameThe Westport...
    Read more
    Games

    Tiny Tanks Free Download (Incl. Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tiny Tanks Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tiny Tanks was launched on Apr 11, 2019About The GameTiny Tanks is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Unrailed! Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Unrailed! Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Unrailed! was launched on Sep 9, 2019About The GameUnrailed! is a chaotic on-line and...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Sneak Thief Free Download (v0.98) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sneak Thief Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sneak Thief was launched on Aug 6, 2016About The GameSneak Thief is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download (v1.21.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nioh: Complete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nioh: Complete Edition was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameReady to...
    Read more
    Games

    Night In The Woods Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night In The Woods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night In The Woods was launched on Feb 21, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Night Call Deluxe Edition Free Download (v1.07) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Night Call Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Night Call was launched on Jul 17, 2019About The GameA mysterious serial killer...
    Read more
    Games

    Crusader Kings 3 Download game Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Crusader Kings 3 Download sportCrusader Kings 3 hailing from a pitiful clan in what could be current day Sudan jap Africa! Reestablished the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020