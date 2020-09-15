The Wild Eight Free Download (v0.11.18) Full Version









The Wild Eight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wild Eight was launched on Feb 8, 2017

About The Game

The mysterious airplane crash was solely the start. Eight survivors are stranded in the course of an unforgiving frozen wilderness of Alaska. Don’t let it eat you. Find out the reality. Survive and continue to exist of The Wild Eight. In The Wild Eight, all the time be on the transfer — it’s your solely technique to survive and discover out what occurred with this mysterious place. It is a difficult and enjoyable sport designed for each teamwork multiplayer and an immersive single-player expertise.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 or larger 64bit

Windows 7 or larger 64bit Processor: Intel Core i3 2.00 GHz or AMD equal

Intel Core i3 2.00 GHz or AMD equal Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 450 or larger with 1GB Memory

NVIDIA GeForce 450 or larger with 1GB Memory Storage: 1 GB accessible area

