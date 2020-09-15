The Witness Free Download Full Version









You get up, alone, on an odd island filled with puzzles that may problem and shock you. You don’t bear in mind who you’re, and also you don’t bear in mind how you bought right here, however there’s one factor you are able to do: discover the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your reminiscence, and someway discovering your approach residence. The Witness is a single-player sport in an open world with dozens of places to discover and over 500 puzzles. This sport respects you as an clever participant and it treats your time as valuable. There’s no filler; every of these puzzles brings its personal new concept into the combination. So, it is a sport filled with concepts.









Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once The Witness is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Witness.v24.01.2019.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the The Witness folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: 1.8GHz

1.8GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 4000 collection

Intel HD 4000 collection DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 5 GB out there house

