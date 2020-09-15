Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Tom Clancys Splinter Cell Blacklist Free Download Full Version

    Tom Clancys Splinter Cell Blacklist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancys Splinter Cell Blacklist was launched on Aug 20,...
    Games

    Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Free Download Full Version

    Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 was launched on...
    Games

    Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Download Full Version

    Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands was launched on Mar 6,...
    Games

    Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Free Download Full Version

    Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier was launched on...
    This War Of Mine Stories Free Download (Incl All DLC's) Full Version




    This War Of Mine Stories Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. This War Of Mine Stories was launched on Nov 14, 2014

    About The Game

    In This War Of Mine you don’t play as an elite soldier, slightly a bunch of civilians making an attempt to outlive in a besieged metropolis; combating lack of meals, medication and fixed hazard from snipers and hostile scavengers. The sport gives an expertise of warfare seen from a completely special approach. The tempo of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night time cycle. During the day snipers outdoors cease you from leaving your refuge, so it’s essential to concentrate on sustaining your hideout: crafting, buying and selling and taking good care of your survivors. At night time, take one in all your civilians on a mission to scavenge by means of a set of distinctive areas for gadgets that can show you how to keep alive.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3 (32 bit) / Vista
    • Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)2 Duo 2.4, AMD Athlon(TM) X2 2.8 Ghz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Geforce 9600 GS, Radeon HD4000, Shader Model 3.0, 512 MB
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Sound Card: DirectX suitable

