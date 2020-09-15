Total War: Shogun 2 Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version









Total War: Shogun 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Total War: Shogun 2 was launched on Mar 15, 2011

About The Game

In the darkest age of Japan, countless warfare leaves a rustic divided. It is the center of the sixteenth Century in Feudal Japan. The nation, as soon as dominated by a unified authorities, is now cut up into many warring clans. Ten legendary warlords try for supremacy as conspiracies and conflicts wither the empire. Only one will rise above all to win the center of a nation as the brand new shogun…The others will die by his sword. Take on the position of 1 Daimyo, the clan chief, and use navy engagements, economics and diplomacy to realize the last word aim: re-unite Japan below his supreme command and turn into the brand new Shogun – the undisputed ruler of a pacified nation. Total War: SHOGUN 2 options enhanced full 3D battles through land and sea, which made a reputation for the sequence, in addition to the tactical marketing campaign map that many discuss with as the center and soul of Total War. Featuring a model new AI system impressed by the scriptures that influenced Japanese warfare, the millennia outdated Chinese “Art of War”, the Creative Assembly brings the knowledge of Master Sun Tsu to Total War: SHOGUN 2. Analysing this historical textual content enabled the Creative Assembly to implement simple to grasp but deep strategical gameplay.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 / Vista / XP

Windows 7 / Vista / XP Processor: 2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor / 2.6 GHz Intel Single Core processor, or AMD equal (with SSE2)

2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor / 2.6 GHz Intel Single Core processor, or AMD equal (with SSE2) Memory: 1GB RAM (XP), 2GB RAM (Vista / Windows7)

1GB RAM (XP), 2GB RAM (Vista / Windows7) Graphics: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c suitable card (shader mannequin 3)

256 MB DirectX 9.0c suitable card (shader mannequin 3) DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c

DirectX 9.0c Hard Drive: 32GB free onerous disk house

32GB free onerous disk house Screen Resolution: 1024×768 minimal

