Total War: Warhammer Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

The Old World echoes to the clamour of ceaseless battle. The solely fixed is WAR! A fantasy technique sport of legendary proportions, Total War: WARHAMMER combines an addictive turn-based marketing campaign of epic empire-building with explosive, colossal, real-time battles. All set within the vivid and unbelievable world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles. Command 5 wholly totally different races: Bretonnia, the Empire, the Dwarfs, the Vampire Counts and the Greenskins, every with their very own distinctive characters, battlefield items and play model. Lead your forces to warfare with highly effective Legendary Lords from the Warhammer Fantasy Battles World, arming them with fabled weapons, armour and lethal battle magic; hard-won in particular person quest chains. For the primary time in a Total War sport, harness storms of magical energy to assist you in battle and take to the skies with flying creatures, from ferocious dragons and wyverns to gigantic griffons. Total War: WARHAMMER launched to vital acclaim in May 2016. Since then, a wealth of free content material has been added, together with the current addition of Bretonnia because the fifth playable race within the Old World.









Once Total War: Warhammer is completed downloading, right click on the .zip file and click on "Extract to Total.War.Warhammer.Incl.ALL.DLC.zip" (To do this you need to have WinRAR, which you can get here). Double click inside the Total War: Warhammer folder and run the exe application. Have fun and play! Make sure to run the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64Bit

Windows 7 64Bit Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 3.0Ghz

Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 3.0Ghz Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Graphics: (DirectX 11) AMD Radeon HD 5770 1024MB | NVIDIA GTS 450 1024MB | Intel HD4000 @720P

(DirectX 11) AMD Radeon HD 5770 1024MB | NVIDIA GTS 450 1024MB | Intel HD4000 @720P DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 35 GB out there area

35 GB out there area Additional Notes: *PC Integrated graphics chipsets require 4 GB RAM, e.g. Intel HD collection.

