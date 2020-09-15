Tuesday, September 15, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Underworld Ascendant Free Download (v0.3.28912) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Underworld Ascendant Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Underworld Ascendant was launched on Nov 15, 2018About The GameFrom the artistic minds...
    Read more
    Games

    Under Night In-birth Exe:late[st] Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Under Night In-birth Exe:late Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Under Night In-birth Exe:late was launched on Aug 20, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Umfend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Umfend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Umfend was launched on Oct 30, 2018About The GameAn atmospheric horror about love and...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska was launched on Feb 22, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Free Download (v511094 & DLC) Full Version




    Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince was launched on Oct 8, 2019

    About The Game

    The Trine sequence returns to the magic of two.5D with Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince! The three heroes of the best-selling journey sequence are again, despatched on a quest to retrieve the troubled younger Prince Selius. Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief are joined collectively as soon as once more on an exhilarating quest by fantastical fairytale landscapes teeming with hazard.  Prince Selius suffers from intensely darkish goals and, on account of his magical skills, monstrous nightmares are capable of slip into actuality and wreak havoc on the waking world. Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya should discover the prince and resolve the determined scenario earlier than the world is engulfed by the Nightmare Prince’s shadows. Trine 4 reaches new heights within the sequence, bringing probably the most full gameplay expertise ever to followers and new gamers alike!




    How to Download & Install Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Trine.4.The.Nightmare.Prince.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7/8/10
    • Processor: Intel quad-core 2.0 GHz or dual-core 2.6 GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 5700
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 16 GB accessible house
    • Additional Notes: Integrated graphics might not run the sport easily

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Underworld Ascendant Free Download (v0.3.28912) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Underworld Ascendant Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Underworld Ascendant was launched on Nov 15, 2018About The GameFrom the artistic minds...
    Read more
    Games

    Under Night In-birth Exe:late[st] Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Under Night In-birth Exe:late Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Under Night In-birth Exe:late was launched on Aug 20, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Umfend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Umfend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Umfend was launched on Oct 30, 2018About The GameAn atmospheric horror about love and...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska was launched on Feb 22, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator was launched on Apr 12, 2017About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Underworld Ascendant Free Download (v0.3.28912) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Underworld Ascendant Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Underworld Ascendant was launched on Nov 15, 2018About The GameFrom the artistic minds...
    Read more
    Games

    Under Night In-birth Exe:late[st] Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Under Night In-birth Exe:late Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Under Night In-birth Exe:late was launched on Aug 20, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Umfend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Umfend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Umfend was launched on Oct 30, 2018About The GameAn atmospheric horror about love and...
    Read more
    Games

    Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ultra Off-road 2019: Alaska was launched on Feb 22, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download (v2.00) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Never Give Up Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Never Give Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Never Give Up was launched on Aug 13, 2019About The GameNever Give...
    Read more
    Games

    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Neighbours From Hell Compilation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Neighbours From Hell Compilation was launched on Feb 20, 2004About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Underground Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Underground Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Underground was launched on Nov 17, 2003About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Need For Speed Underground 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Underground 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Underground 2 was launched on Nov 09,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020