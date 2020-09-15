Typoman Free Download (v1.10) Full Version









Typoman Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Typoman was launched on Aug 15, 2016

About The Game

Typoman is a puzzle platformer. You slip into the function of a personality made from letters, struggling to make your manner by way of a darkish and hostile world. Despite your small stature you’ve got a strong reward: You can craft phrases which is able to affect the surroundings. But select your phrases correctly – they will both be a blessing… or a curse!









How to Download & Install Typoman

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Typoman is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Typoman.v1.10.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Typoman folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Typoman Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Typoman Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 64bit

Windows 7 64bit Processor: 2 Ghz

2 Ghz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 4000 / GTX 710

Intel HD 4000 / GTX 710 Storage: 1 GB obtainable area

Download Now









