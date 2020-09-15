Umfend Free Download Full Version









Umfend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Umfend was launched on Oct 30, 2018

About The Game

An atmospheric horror about love and time. The completion takes roughly two hours. Mysteries and delicate jumpscares weave into the material of area and time, taking you to locations the place you’ve got by no means been.

How to Download & Install Umfend

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Umfend is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Umfend.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Umfend folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Umfend Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Umfend Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1+

Windows 7 SP1+ Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: amd radeon r7 200 sequence

amd radeon r7 200 sequence DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 1 GB accessible area

Download Now









