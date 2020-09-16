Thursday, September 17, 2020
    S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Clear Sky Free Download Full Version




    S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Clear Sky Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Clear Sky was launched on Sep 15, 2008

    About The Game

    S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R.: Clear Sky is about in 2011, one 12 months previous to the occasions of the unique S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R. recreation. A bunch of stalkers, for the primary time, reaches the very coronary heart of the Zone-the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant-and triggers a cataclysm getting ready to a disaster. An immense blast of anomalous power transforms the Zone: the as soon as dependable and comparatively secure roads are now not so, the panorama is cleaned by outbursts of anomalies, and beforehand unknown areas seem on the Zone map. Stalkers and expeditions perish or find yourself remoted throughout the misplaced territories.With the anomalous exercise at its most, the unstable Zone continues to tremor with outbursts. The transformation of the Zone map destabilizes the delicate stability of forces within the Zone. Hostilities for the brand new territories, artifact fields and spheres of affect flare up amongst teams. There are not any extra outdated enemies or associates – now, everybody watches out just for themselves. The Factions War has begun.




    How to Download & Install S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Clear Sky

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Clear Sky is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.Clear.Sky.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Clear Sky folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Clear Sky Free Download

    S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R: Clear Sky
    Size: 3.47 GB

    System Requirements

    • Supported OS: Microsoft® Windows® XP(Service Pack 2)/Microsoft® Windows® 2000 SP4
    • Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0 Ghz / AMD XP 2200+
    • Graphics: 128 MB DirectX® 8.0 appropriate card / nVIDIA® GeForce™ 5700 / ATI Radeon® 9600
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Sound: DirectX® 9.0 appropriate sound card
    • Hard Drive: 6 GB free exhausting disc area

    Download Now




