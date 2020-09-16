Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download (Incl. 5 DLC’s) Full Version




    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite V2 was launched on Apr 30, 2012

    About The Game

    In the darkish days of the tip of World War Two amidst the ruins of Berlin, one bullet can change historical past. Sniper Elite V2 is an award-winning and genuine World War II sniping expertise. You are elite US sniper Karl Fairburne. Parachuted into Berlin amidst the Germans’ last stand, your mission is to stop Nazi V2 rocket program know-how from falling into the palms of the besieging Red Army. You should support key scientists eager to defect to the US, and terminate those that would assist the Russians.Take benefit of genuine weaponry, discover ways to stalk your targets, fortify your place, arrange the shot, use your talent, persistence and crafty to realize your mission. Stealth gameplay is the important thing as you end up trapped between two determined armies in a race in opposition to time.




    How to Download & Install Sniper Elite V2

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Sniper Elite V2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sniper Elite V2 v1.13 + 5 DLC’s.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sniper Elite V2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Sniper Elite V2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Microsoft® Windows® Vista (Service Pack 2) or Windows® 7 or Windows® 8. Windows® XP is NOT supported.
    • Processor: Dual-core CPU with SSE3 (Intel® Pentium® D 3GHz / AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 4200) or higher
    • Memory: 2GB system reminiscence
    • Hard Disk Space: 10GB of free drive house
    • Video Card: Microsoft® DirectX® 10.0 suitable graphics card with 256 MB of reminiscence (NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 sequence / ATI Radeon™ HD 3870) or higher
    • Sound: Microsoft® DirectX® 10.0 suitable sound card or higher
    • DirectX®: Microsoft® DirectX® 11.0

    Download Now




