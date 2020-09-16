Wednesday, September 16, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sonic Heroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Heroes was launched on Dec 30, 2003About The GameSonic has returned along...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Generations Collection was launched on Nov 3, 2011About The GameThe final...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Forces Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Forces Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Forces was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameIn SONIC FORCES, the...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Adventure 2 was launched on Nov 19, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more

    Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 Free Download Full Version




    Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 was launched on Mar 11, 2013

    About The Game

    Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 is the one multi-platform, first-person, fashionable shooter completely designed across the sniper expertise. It takes the bulls-eye precision of its predecessor to new and thrilling heights, providing extra numerous sniper challenges; a rebuilt AI system and the thrilling “one shot, one kill” precision that made the unique an enormous hit, promoting 3 million copies worldwide. Taking benefit of the superior capabilities of the CryENGINE3, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 additionally delivers hanging graphic environments.




    How to Download & Install Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sniper.G.W.2.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7, with the most recent Service Pack
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo at 2Ghz, or AMD Athlon 64 x2 2Ghz, or higher
    • Memory: 2GB
    • Hard Disk Space: 9Gb
    • Video Card:NVidia 8800GT with 512Mb RAM or higher
    • DirectX®: 9.0c
    • Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Sonic Heroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Heroes was launched on Dec 30, 2003About The GameSonic has returned along...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Generations Collection was launched on Nov 3, 2011About The GameThe final...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Forces Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Forces Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Forces was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameIn SONIC FORCES, the...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Adventure 2 was launched on Nov 19, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    Soldier of Fortune 2 Double Helix Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Soldier of Fortune 2 Double Helix Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Soldier of Fortune 2 was launched on...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sonic Heroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Heroes was launched on Dec 30, 2003About The GameSonic has returned along...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Generations Collection was launched on Nov 3, 2011About The GameThe final...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Forces Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Forces Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Forces was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameIn SONIC FORCES, the...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Adventure 2 was launched on Nov 19, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    State Of Mind Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    State Of Mind Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. State Of Mind was launched on Aug 15, 2018About The GameBerlin, 2048...
    Read more
    Games

    State Of Decay: Yose Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    State Of Decay: Yose Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. State Of Decay: Yose was launched on Apr 27, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    State of Decay 2 Free Download (CODEX) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    State of Decay 2 Free Download PC Game CODEX in direct hyperlink. State of Decay 2 was launched on May 22, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Starship Troopers Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starship Troopers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starship Troopers was launched on Oct 27, 2005About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    StarCraft 2: The Trilogy Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    StarCraft 2: The Trilogy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. StarCraft 2: The Trilogy was launched on Jun 24, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020