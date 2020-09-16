Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Sniper: Ghost Warrior Free Download (Gold Edition) Full Version




    Sniper: Ghost Warrior Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper: Ghost Warrior was launched on Jun 24, 2010

    About The Game

    When the democratic authorities of Isla Trueno is overthrown, an aggressive and hostile navy command rises to energy. A extremely educated particular ops unit is shipped in to assist the rebels accomplish targets that solely a sniper can deal with. In addition to intense sniper missions, gamers will even participate in quite a lot of assault eventualities the place their prowess with weapons will likely be an enormous assist to the undermanned rebels. Sniper: Ghost Warrior seeks to problem gamers in new methods in order that the sport is each demanding and entertaining. Developed by City Interactive’s devoted next-gen video games studio, Sniper: Ghost Warrior delivers a formidable visible and technological gaming expertise and contains a reasonable ballistics system that measures bullet trajectory, bullet drop and environmental results comparable to wind, fog & rain. Encompassing a wide selection of single and multiplayer ranges, gamers will encounter quite a lot of difficult terrain. Players tackle the position of a Ghost Warrior, an elite sniper in a extremely educated particular ops unit, whose distinctive expertise within the artwork of stalking, goal detection, surveillance and taking pictures accuracy will decide mission success. Covert missions pressure gamers to function undetected as they try to get rid of hostile enemies one head shot at a time.




    How to Download & Install Sniper: Ghost Warrior

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Sniper: Ghost Warrior is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sniper.G.W.2.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sniper: Ghost Warrior folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Sniper: Ghost Warrior Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Sniper: Ghost Warrior Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP (SP3) / Vista™ (SP1) / 7
    • Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3,2 GHz, Intel Pentium D 2,66 GHz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+
    • Memory: 1GB for XP / 2GB for Vista and seven
    • Graphics: 256 MB RAM suitable with DX10.0 or DX9.0c, Shader Model 3.0
    • Cards: GeForce ( 6800/7600-7950/8600-8800/9600-9800/GTX 260-280 ) or Radeon (X1650-1950/ HD2400-2900 / 3650
    • DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 6.5GB
    • Sound: Compatible with DirectX® 9.0c

    Download Now




