Soldier of Fortune 2 Double Helix Gold Edition Free Download Full Version









Soldier of Fortune 2 Double Helix Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Soldier of Fortune 2 was launched on Feb 25, 2003

About The Game

The stakes are even larger on this heart-pounding sequel to the FPS hit! An insidious risk has arisen within the type of a bio-terrorist group and their two-pronged Gemini Virus. Your mission: Race across the globe to neutralize the terrorists earlier than the plague is unleashed on humanity. Reprise the position of John Mullins: patriot, weapons specialist, anti-terrorist mercenary and “Military Consultant.” Trust nobody – solely your means to take out operatives together with your brains, brawn and firepower. Failure is just not an possibility. At the time of the unique launch, the addition of GHOUL II to the Quake III: Arena™ engine allowed for extra animations, ore injury and extra pulse-pounding motion than ever earlier than – with 36 injury zones and 16 dismemberment zones! Additional options included per-pixel hit detection, absolutely skeletal, soft-skinned fashions and a facial animation system for much more life like characters.









How to Download & Install Soldier of Fortune 2

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Soldier of Fortune 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Soldier.of.Fortune.2.Double.Helix.Gold.Edition.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Soldier of Fortune 2 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: 1.8 GHz or higher

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia/AMD graphics card appropriate with DirectX 9

Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

