Wednesday, September 16, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sonic Heroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Heroes was launched on Dec 30, 2003About The GameSonic has returned along...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Generations Collection was launched on Nov 3, 2011About The GameThe final...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Forces Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Forces Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Forces was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameIn SONIC FORCES, the...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Adventure 2 was launched on Nov 19, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more

    Sonic Forces Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Sonic Forces Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Forces was launched on Nov 7, 2017

    About The Game

    In SONIC FORCES, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered a lot of the world with assist from a robust and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you could help Sonic and construct a military to reclaim the world as they struggle towards chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing pace as Modern Sonic, catapult previous perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very personal Custom Hero Character geared up with quite a lot of highly effective devices. Experience fast-paced motion with these three distinctive gameplay kinds, discover iconic phases, plus, struggle throughout distinctive added content material with Shadow as a playable character!




    How to Download & Install Sonic Forces

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Sonic Forces is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sonic.Forces.Incl.All.DLC’s.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sonic Forces folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Sonic Forces Free Download

    Note: To play sport, go contained in the Sonic Forces folder > construct > major > initiatives > exec > Right click on and run ‘Sonic Forces’ as administrator (You ought to create a desktop shortcut for simpler entry)

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1
    • Processor: Intel i5 fifth gen @ 2.7Ghz or AMD A10 seventh gen @ 3.0Ghz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 750 Ti or AMD R7 265
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 18 GB accessible area
    • Sound Card: Sound: 11 suitable

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Sonic Heroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Heroes was launched on Dec 30, 2003About The GameSonic has returned along...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Generations Collection was launched on Nov 3, 2011About The GameThe final...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Adventure 2 was launched on Nov 19, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    Soldier of Fortune 2 Double Helix Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Soldier of Fortune 2 Double Helix Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Soldier of Fortune 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Sniper: Ghost Warrior Free Download (Gold Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper: Ghost Warrior Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper: Ghost Warrior was launched on Jun 24, 2010About The GameWhen the...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sonic Heroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Heroes was launched on Dec 30, 2003About The GameSonic has returned along...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Generations Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Generations Collection was launched on Nov 3, 2011About The GameThe final...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Forces Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Forces Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Forces was launched on Nov 7, 2017About The GameIn SONIC FORCES, the...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Adventure 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Adventure 2 was launched on Nov 19, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    State Of Mind Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    State Of Mind Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. State Of Mind was launched on Aug 15, 2018About The GameBerlin, 2048...
    Read more
    Games

    State Of Decay: Yose Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    State Of Decay: Yose Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. State Of Decay: Yose was launched on Apr 27, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    State of Decay 2 Free Download (CODEX) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    State of Decay 2 Free Download PC Game CODEX in direct hyperlink. State of Decay 2 was launched on May 22, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Starship Troopers Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Starship Troopers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Starship Troopers was launched on Oct 27, 2005About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    StarCraft 2: The Trilogy Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    StarCraft 2: The Trilogy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. StarCraft 2: The Trilogy was launched on Jun 24, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020