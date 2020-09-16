Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Free Download Full Version




    Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy was launched on Sep 16, 2003

    About The Game

    Forge your weapon and comply with the trail of the Jedi. Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is the newest installment of the extremely acclaimed Jedi Knight collection. Take on the function of a brand new pupil wanting to be taught the methods of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Interact with well-known Star Wars characters in lots of traditional Star Wars areas as you face the last word alternative: combat for good and freedom on the sunshine aspect or comply with the trail of energy and evil to the darkish aspect.




    How to Download & Install Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Star Wars JEdi Knight – Jedi Academy.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 2000, XP or Vista
    • Processor: Pentium II or Athlon 450 MHz
    • Memory: 128 MB
    • Graphics: 32 MB OpenGL suitable
    • DirectX®: 9.0a
    • Hard Drive: 1.3 GB
    • Sound: 16 bit Direct x 9.0a

    Download Now




