    Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic Free Download Full Version




    Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic was launched on Nov 19, 2003

    About The Game

    Choose Your Path. It is 4 thousand years earlier than the Galactic Empire and tons of of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle towards the ruthless Sith. You are the final hope of the Jedi Order. Can you grasp the superior energy of the Force in your quest to avoid wasting the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the darkish aspect? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror… you alone will decide the future of all the galaxy!




    How to Download & Install Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Star Wars – KotOR.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Star Wars – Knights Of The Old Republic Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP and Windows Vista
    • Processor: Intel Pentium 3 1Ghz or AMD Athlon 1GHz
    • Memory: 256 RAM
    • Graphics: 32 MB with Hardware T&L
    • DirectX®: Directx 9.0b or higher
    • Hard Drive: 3.5 GB
    • Sound: Directx 9.0b suitable

