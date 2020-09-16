Steven Universe: Save The Light Free Download (v180) Full Version









Steven Universe: Save The Light Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Steven Universe: Save The Light was launched on Aug 13, 2018

About The Game

Join the Crystal Gems on the last word quest! A mysterious new Gem has stolen a strong weapon. Only Steven and his pals have what it takes to cease her. “Save the Light” is a novel RPG hybrid that mixes real-time and turn-based fight. Completely customise your get together. Fight a military of sunshine as Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Connie, Greg, and Peridot! Bust out distinctive talents to unravel puzzles and battle the unhealthy guys. Face off in opposition to an all-new Homeworld Gem created by Rebecca Sugar. Who is that this highly effective warrior and what’s she doing again on Earth? Team up for unimaginable combo strikes and Gem Fusions! Fuse to play as Stevonnie, Smoky Quartz, Opal, Sardonyx, and Sugilite! “Save the Light” options an unique story co-written by Rebecca Sugar, and voices from the Steven Universe forged and particular visitor star Christine Baranski.









How to Download & Install Steven Universe: Save The Light

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete. Once Steven Universe: Save The Light is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Steven.Universe.Save.the.Light.v180.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Steven Universe: Save The Light folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Steven Universe: Save The Light Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Steven Universe: Save The Light Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: 7 – 64bit

7 – 64bit Processor: Intel i5

Intel i5 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 730 or equal with 1 GB VRAM

Nvidia GTX 730 or equal with 1 GB VRAM Storage: 9 GB accessible area

