Wednesday, September 16, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Stories Untold Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stories Untold Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stories Untold was launched on Feb 27, 2017About The Game“Stories Untold” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Stonehearth Free Download (r927) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stonehearth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stonehearth was launched on Jul 25, 2018About The GameIn Stonehearth, you pioneer a dwelling...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Control: Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Control: Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Control: Origins was launched on Sep 20, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more
    Games

    Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut was launched on Apr 19,...
    Read more

    Stick Em Up Free Download Full Version




    Stick Em Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stick Em Up was launched on Aug 5, 2019

    About The Game

    Stick Em Up, is a recreation during which you’ll use your abilities, your wits, and your arsenal of weapons and explosives to tug off crafty, thrilling, and generally messy heists. Watch as your abilities take you from robbing lonely fuel stations to probably the most large banks. The choices for pulling off your heists are practically infinite, alert the police by coming in loud, manipulate your hostages and the clerks into providing you with the property, use your hostages to maintain the police at bay, or be swift and silence all of the witnesses earlier than anybody will be known as to the scene. Observe your targets, construct your arsenal, take your hostages, and escape with a fats bag of money. Stick Em Up encompasses a distinctive fight system that permits gamers to adapt the sport to their type of gunplay. Players can make the most of totally different environments to tackle tons of enemies, use hostages to pause combating, and far more. The fight system additionally options an intense gore system, which whereas doesn’t overpower the scene offers an entertaining expertise by way of dismemberment and an exaggerated physics-based fight system.




    How to Download & Install Stick Em Up

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to UploadHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Stick Em Up is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Stick.Em.Up.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Stick Em Up folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Stick Em Up Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Stick Em Up Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Newer
    • Processor: Modern Multi Core Cpu
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Modern Dedicated Graphics Card
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 10 GB accessible area

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Stories Untold Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stories Untold Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stories Untold was launched on Feb 27, 2017About The Game“Stories Untold” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Stonehearth Free Download (r927) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stonehearth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stonehearth was launched on Jul 25, 2018About The GameIn Stonehearth, you pioneer a dwelling...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Control: Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Control: Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Control: Origins was launched on Sep 20, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more
    Games

    Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut was launched on Apr 19,...
    Read more
    Games

    Steven Universe: Save The Light Free Download (v180) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Steven Universe: Save The Light Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Steven Universe: Save The Light was launched on Aug 13,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Stories Untold Free Download (v1.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stories Untold Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stories Untold was launched on Feb 27, 2017About The Game“Stories Untold” is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Stonehearth Free Download (r927) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stonehearth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stonehearth was launched on Jul 25, 2018About The GameIn Stonehearth, you pioneer a dwelling...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Control: Origins Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Control: Origins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Control: Origins was launched on Sep 20, 2018About The GameWelcome to...
    Read more
    Games

    Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stick RPG 2: Director’s Cut was launched on Apr 19,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was launched on Sep 5, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wargame: Airland Battle was launched on May 29, 2013About The Game2 SIDES,...
    Read more
    Games

    VTOL VR Free Download (v0.0.10.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    VTOL VR Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. VTOL VR was launched on Aug 3, 2017About The GameVTOL VR is a...
    Read more
    Games

    WRC 9 Free download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    WRC 9 Free obtainThe official spherical of the World Rally Championship, WRC 9 recreation commences certainly with a quick educational train. Indeed, to...
    Read more
    Games

    VR Kanojo Free Download (v1.31) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    VR Kanojo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. VR Kanojo was launched on Apr 9, 2018About The GameIn VR Kanojo, you...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020