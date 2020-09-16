Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Stronghold Crusader 2 Free Download (v1.0.22684) Full Version




    Stronghold Crusader 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stronghold Crusader 2 was launched on Sep 22, 2014

    About The Game

    Stronghold Crusader 2 is the lengthy awaited sequel to Stronghold: Crusader, the unique ‘castle sim’. After 12 years Stronghold returns to the deserts of the Middle East circa 1189, with a brand new 3D engine and real looking citadel destruction powered by Havok Physics. Crusader 2 will recapture the unique recreation’s addictive, fast-paced gameplay and genuine citadel simulation. True to its roots this new Stronghold will outline old fashioned actual time technique, combining RTS and metropolis builder gameplay. Playing as a brutal Crusader Knight or Arabic freedom fighter, you could use a lethal array of troops and damaging siege tools to determine the destiny of the holy lands. Lead your forces into battle as both Richard the Lionheart or the Sultan of Syria in two historic single-player campaigns, with dynamic occasions reminiscent of tornados and locust swarms. Become the best Lord by managing your desert economic system and seizing management of significant oases.




    How to Download & Install Stronghold Crusader 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Stronghold Crusader 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to StronghoCrusa2SpeciEditiv.1.0.22684.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Stronghold Crusader 2 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Stronghold Crusader 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Stronghold Crusader 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10 with newest service packs
    • Processor: Intel Core2 Duo 2Ghz or equal
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT 512MB or AMD Radeon HD 2900XT 512MB or higher
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 4 GB out there house

