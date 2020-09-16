Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Suicide Guy Free Download Full Version




    Suicide Guy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Suicide Guy was launched on Jul 14, 2017

    About The Game

    Suicide Guy is a primary particular person action-puzzle sport set in a world of desires. You’ll assume the function of a pleasant large man unable to get up from his desires. Your process is to assist him to step out of them. Gamers should use completely different objects in each form of state of affairs by fixing authentic mind teasers. Despite the title, the sport is NOT in any respect about suicide or melancholy.

    How to Download & Install Suicide Guy

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Suicide Guy is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Suicide Guy.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Suicide Guy folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Suicide Guy Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Suicide Guy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3
    • Processor: Intel Dual-Core 2.6 GHz / AMD Dual-Core Athlon 3.0 GHz
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: SM 3.0 with 512MB VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce 8500 GT / AMD Radeon HD 4650 or better
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable house

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

