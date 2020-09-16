Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Super Meat Boy Free Download Full Version




    Super Meat Boy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Super Meat Boy was launched on Nov 30, 2010

    About The Game

    Super Meat Boy is a tricky as nails platformer the place you play as an animated dice of meat who’s attempting to save lots of his girlfriend (who occurs to be made from bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar sporting a tux. Our meaty hero will leap from partitions, over seas of buzz saws, via crumbling caves and swimming pools of outdated needles. Sacrificing his personal nicely being to save lots of his damsel in misery. Super Meat Boy brings the old fashioned problem of basic NES titles like Mega Man 2, Ghost and Goblins and Super Mario Bros. 2 (The Japanese one) and stream traces them all the way down to the important no BS straight ahead twitch reflex platforming.  Ramping up in problem from onerous to soul crushing SMB will drag Meat boy although haunted hospitals, salt factories and even hell itself. And if 300+ single participant ranges weren’t sufficient SMB additionally throws in epic boss fights, a stage editor and tons of unlock ready secrets and techniques, warp zones and hidden characters.




    How to Download & Install Super Meat Boy

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Super Meat Boy is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Super Meat Boy Race Mode Edition.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Super Meat Boy folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Super Meat Boy Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Super Meat Boy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Microsoft® Windows® XP / Vista / 7 (Windows 8 is just not formally supported)
    • Processor: 1.4GHz or quicker
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Graphics Card made inside the final 4 years (Pixel Shader 3.0, Vertex Shader 3.0)
    • DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 300 MB
    • Controller Support: Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller or Direct Input appropriate controller

    Download Now




