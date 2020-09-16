Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Free Download Full Version









Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory was launched on Mar 29, 2005

About The Game

The 12 months is 2008. Citywide blackouts … inventory alternate sabotage … digital hijacking of nationwide protection methods … that is data warfare. To stop these assaults, operatives should infiltrate deep into hostile territory and aggressively acquire important intelligence, nearer than ever to enemy troopers. You are Sam Fisher, the NSA’s most elite black-ops agent. To obtain your mission you’ll kill from shut vary, assault along with your fight knife, shoot with the prototype Land Warrior rifle, and use radical suppression strategies such because the inverted neck break. Also tackle cooperative multiplayer infiltration missions, the place teamwork is the last word weapon. As the enemy evolves, so should you.









System Requirements

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP

Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP Processor: Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon, 1.4 GHz (Pentium IV or Athlon 2.2 GHz advisable)

Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon, 1.4 GHz (Pentium IV or Athlon 2.2 GHz advisable) System Memory: 256 MB of RAM or above (512 MB advisable)

256 MB of RAM or above (512 MB advisable) Video Card: 64 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant graphics card (128 MB advisable)

64 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant graphics card (128 MB advisable) Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compliant sound card (EAX 2.0 or larger advisable)

DirectX 9.0c compliant sound card (EAX 2.0 or larger advisable) DirectX Version: DirectX® model 9.0c or larger

DirectX® model 9.0c or larger Hard Disk: 4 GB out there onerous disk house

