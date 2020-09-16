Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Torchlight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Torchlight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Torchlight was launched on Oct 27, 2009About The GameWelcome to Torchlight! A sleepy enclave...
    Games

    Tony Hawk's Underground Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tony Hawk's Underground Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk's Underground was launched on Oct 27, 2003About The GameHow to Download...
    Games

    Tony Hawk's Underground 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tony Hawk's Underground 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk's Underground 2 was launched on Oct 04, 2004About The...
    Games

    Tony Hawk's American Wasteland Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Tony Hawk's American Wasteland Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tony Hawk's American Wasteland was launched on Oct 18, 2005About The...
    Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction Free Download Full Version




    Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction was launched on Apr 29, 2010

    About The Game

    An investigation into his daughter’s demise unwittingly leads former agent Sam Fisher to find he’s been betrayed by his prior company, the Third Echelon. Now a renegade, Fisher finds himself in a race towards time to thwart a lethal terrorist plot that threatens tens of millions. Uniting revolutionary gameplay enhancements with a high-octane, no-holds-barred storyline, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction arms you to the enamel with all of the high-tech weaponry and deadly expertise of an elite operative and invitations you to enter a harmful world the place justice means making your personal guidelines. A full arsenal of cutting-edge improvements means that you can outflank foes with the Last Known Position™ system, tag and get rid of enemies utilizing the Mark and Execute™ characteristic, and far more. A novel storytelling type retains you on the sting of your seat as you navigate the explosive world of a renegade agent the place belief is unattainable and justice requires you to go above the regulation. A revolutionary new graphic course delivers an completely seamless gameplay expertise that’ll preserve you completely engrossed within the story of Sam Fisher.




    How to Download & Install Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Deluxe Edition

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tom.Clancys.Splinter.Cell.Conviction.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Free Download

    Note: If you get a ‘Operating System not supported. Would you like to continue anyway?’ message, simply click on “Yes” and proceed.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7
    • Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64
    • Memory: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7
    • Graphics: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c–compliant video card (512 MB beneficial) (see supported listing*)
    • DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 10 GB
    • Sound: DirectX 9.0c–compliant sound card
    • Peripherals Supported: Mouse, keyboard, headset, 12-button gamepads with analog sticks

