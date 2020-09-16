Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Tomb Raider Free Download (GOTY Edition) Full Version




    Tomb Raider Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Tomb Raider was launched on Mar 4, 2013

    About The Game

    Armed with nothing however her survival instincts, Lara has discovered her option to the mysterious shores of Linux.

    How to Download & Install Tomb Raider

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Tomb Raider is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Tomb Raider 2013 – GOTY Edition.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Tomb Raider folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Tomb Raider Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Tomb Raider Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS:Windows XP Service Pack 3, Windows Vista,7,8 (32bit/64bit)
    • Processor:Dual core CPU: AMD Athlon64 X2 2.1 Ghz (4050+), Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 Ghz (E6300)
    • Memory:1GB Memory (2GB on Vista)
    • Graphics:DirectX 9 graphics card with 512Mb Video RAM: AMD Radeon HD 2600 XT, nVidia 8600
    • DirectX®:9.0c
    • Hard Drive:12 GB HD house
    • Other Requirements:Broadband Internet connection

    Download Now




