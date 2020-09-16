Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines Free Download Full Version









Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines was launched on Nov 16, 2004

About The Game

Vampire®: The Masquerade-Bloodlines™ delivers a brand new kind of RPG experience-one that blends all of the core parts of a standard RPG with the graphical richness, immediacy and brutal fight of a first-person motion sport. The sport plunges gamers into the darkish and gritty vampire underworld of modern-day L.A. as a creature of the night time. Players will develop their character’s powers, work together with different characters and embark on story-driven quests as they battle mortals and different vampires with an unbelievable array of vampire powers and weapons. Powered by Valve’s Source Technology, the sport is predicated on White Wolf’s fashionable Vampire: The Masquerade pen-and-paper RPG sequence and its official clans.









System Requirements

3D {hardware} accelerator card required – 100% DirectX® 9.0c-compatible 64MB video card and drivers

1.2 GHz Athlon™ or 1.2 GHz Pentium® III processor or greater

384MB of RAM (512MB of RAM really useful)

Microsoft® Windows® 98/ME/2000/XP *

3.3 GB of uncompressed laborious disk area for sport recordsdata and saved video games (plus 1.4 GB for Windows® swap file)

100% DirectX® 9.0-compatible 16-bit sound card and drivers

100% Windows® 98/ME/2000/XP-compatible mouse, keyboard, and drivers

DirectX® 9.0c

