    Victoria II Free Download (v3.04 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Victoria II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Victoria II was launched on Aug 30, 2010

    About The Game

    Carefully information your nation from the period of absolute monarchies within the early nineteenth century, by means of growth and colonization, to lastly grow to be a really nice energy by the daybreak of the twentieth century. Victoria II is a grand technique sport performed throughout the colonial period of the nineteenth century, the place the participant takes management of a rustic, guiding it by means of industrialisation, political reforms, navy conquest, and colonization.Experience an in-depth political simulation the place each motion you’re taking can have varied penalties all around the world. The inhabitants will react to your selections primarily based on their political consciousness, social class, in addition to their willingness to just accept or revolt in opposition to their authorities.




    How to Download & Install Victoria II

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Victoria II is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Victoria.II.v3.04.Incl.All.DLCs.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Victoria II folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Victoria II Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Victoria II Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: XP/Vista/Windows7
    • Processor: Intel® Pentium® IV 2.4 GHz or AMD 3500+
    • Memory: 2 Gb RAM
    • Hard Disk Space: 2 GB Available HDD Space
    • Video Card: NVIDIA® GeForce 8800 or ATI Radeon® X1900
    • Sound Card: DirectX® appropriate
    • Controller assist: 3-button mouse, keyboard and audio system

    Download Now




