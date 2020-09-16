Virtual Virtual Reality Free Download Full Version









Virtual Virtual Reality Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Virtual Virtual Reality was launched on Mar 9, 2017

About The Game

Put on VR headsets in VR to flee your supervisor and go deeper into nested digital realities. In the close to future, most human jobs are automated. What is the aim of humanity? Activitude, the Virtual Labor System, is right here to assist. Your artisanal human companionship continues to be extremely sought by our A.I. purchasers. Strap in your headset. Find your calling. Sure, you could possibly operate like a remedy canine to an A.I. in Bismarck and watch your work scores climb, however don’t you yearn for one thing extra: journey, battle, objective? Escape behind the scenes of Activitude by placing on VR headsets to leap between realities, or vacuum up the world round you together with your Activitude Brand Poly Cleanup Tool! Outrun Chaz, your supervisor, as he makes an attempt besides you out PERMANENTLY. Along the way in which, uncover the story of Activitude’s evolution from VR start-up to the “human purpose provider” it’s at this time.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64 bit or newer

Windows 7 SP1 64 bit or newer Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 equal or better

Intel Core i5-4590 equal or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or better

