    Voodoo Vince: Remastered Free Download Full Version




    Voodoo Vince: Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Voodoo Vince: Remastered was launched on Apr 18, 2017

    About The Game

    The basic character platformer is again for the primary time in over 13 years, and now in wonderful excessive definition! Vince’s journey takes him from the streets of New Orleans to the depths of a Louisiana bayou to search out the whereabouts of his keeper, Madam Charmaine. In true voodoo model, Vince encounters and defeats quirky monsters and villains … by kicking his personal butt! By racing below a falling secure, leaping right into a high-speed blender, or leaping below falling rubble, Vince is bound to defeat his enemies—all whereas managing to flee fully unscathed. Players can make use of greater than 30 voodoo assaults that do outrageous issues to Vince, however it’s the monsters who find yourself hurting! Unlike in different video games, gamers should truly USE risks and hazards, as an alternative of working from them. Falling safes, prickly pushpins, and bolts of lightning deliver an entire new that means to the phrase “no pain, no gain.”  Thrust into the depths of a twisted and harmful world, Vince should trek by means of 30 detailed ranges, together with crawfish-laden swamps, a graveyard full of imps and misplaced zombies, a incredible French Quarter, and a community of boggy sewers.




    How to Download & Install Voodoo Vince: Remastered

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Voodoo Vince: Remastered is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Voodoo.Vince.Remastered.v1.14.0.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Voodoo Vince: Remastered folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Voodoo Vince: Remastered Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Voodoo Vince: Remastered Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core2-Duo 2GHz or equal
    • Memory: 3 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVidia GeForce GT430-1GB VRAM or equal
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 4 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: DirectX appropriate audio

