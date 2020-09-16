VR Kanojo Free Download (v1.31) Full Version









VR Kanojo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. VR Kanojo was launched on Apr 9, 2018

About The Game

In VR Kanojo, you possibly can hang around with the beautiful girl-next-door, Sakura Yuuhi. You’ll virtually really feel her breath in your cheek and the heat of her fingers in your arm as you snicker and speak the day away. Better but, VR controllers simulate your fingers in-game, letting you work together along with her extra straight. Just think about all the chances! Oh yeah! And you possibly can customise Sakura’s look with quite a lot of totally different outfits too. Sound like enjoyable? You guess it’s!









How to Download & Install VR Kanojo

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once VR Kanojo is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to VRKanojo v1.31.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the VR Kanojo folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

VR Kanojo Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin VR Kanojo Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows7 / 8.1 / 10 64bit

Windows7 / 8.1 / 10 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5 4590

Intel Core i5 4590 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or GTX 1060 or higher/ AMD R9 290 or higher

NVIDIA GTX 970 or GTX 1060 or higher/ AMD R9 290 or higher DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 4 GB out there house

Download Now









