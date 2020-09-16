Wednesday, September 16, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    When They Arrived Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    When They Arrived Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. When They Arrived was launched on Jan 7, 2019About The GameThe protagonist...
    Read more
    Games

    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was launched on Sep 5, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wargame: Airland Battle was launched on May 29, 2013About The Game2 SIDES,...
    Read more
    Games

    VTOL VR Free Download (v0.0.10.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    VTOL VR Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. VTOL VR was launched on Aug 3, 2017About The GameVTOL VR is a...
    Read more

    VTOL VR Free Download (v0.0.10.2) Full Version




    VTOL VR Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. VTOL VR was launched on Aug 3, 2017

    About The Game

    VTOL VR is a near-futuristic fight flight recreation constructed particularly for Virtual Reality. You are the pilot of an AV-42C, a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) succesful car that may carry out transport, air to floor, and air to air fight roles. Take on a big selection of challenges that may put your flight expertise, situational consciousness, and fight techniques to the check. No further {hardware} is required. If you have got a VR set with tracked controllers, then you have got a digital cockpit the place you may attain out and work together with the stick and throttle, flip switches, press buttons, and even pull the eject deal with if issues go flawed. Immerse your self in motion packed fight missions, delicate vertical landings, plane provider operations, aerial refueling and extra. Create and fly customized missions which you’ll share with different pilots utilizing the built-in mission editor (work in progress).




    How to Download & Install VTOL VR

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once VTOL VR is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to VTOLVR.v0.0.10.2.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the VTOL VR folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    VTOL VR Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin VTOL VR Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Microsoft Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or equal
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or equal
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    When They Arrived Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    When They Arrived Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. When They Arrived was launched on Jan 7, 2019About The GameThe protagonist...
    Read more
    Games

    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was launched on Sep 5, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wargame: Airland Battle was launched on May 29, 2013About The Game2 SIDES,...
    Read more
    Games

    WRC 9 Free download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    WRC 9 Free obtainThe official spherical of the World Rally Championship, WRC 9 recreation commences certainly with a quick educational train. Indeed, to...
    Read more
    Games

    VR Kanojo Free Download (v1.31) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    VR Kanojo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. VR Kanojo was launched on Apr 9, 2018About The GameIn VR Kanojo, you...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    When They Arrived Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    When They Arrived Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. When They Arrived was launched on Jan 7, 2019About The GameThe protagonist...
    Read more
    Games

    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was launched on Sep 5, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wargame: Airland Battle Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wargame: Airland Battle was launched on May 29, 2013About The Game2 SIDES,...
    Read more
    Games

    VTOL VR Free Download (v0.0.10.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    VTOL VR Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. VTOL VR was launched on Aug 3, 2017About The GameVTOL VR is a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download (Incl. Albion Prelude) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X3: Terran Conflict was launched on Oct 16, 2008About The GameIt is...
    Read more
    Games

    Wwe 2k18 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wwe 2k18 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wwe 2k18 was launched on Oct 17, 2017About The GameThe greatest online game...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download (v1.623) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrestling Revolution 3D was launched on Oct 1, 2014About The GameWrestling Revolution...
    Read more
    Games

    Worms W.M.D Free Download (Wormhole Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Worms W.M.D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms WMD was launched on Aug 23, 2016About The GameThe worms are again...
    Read more
    Games

    Worms Ultimate Mayhem Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Worms Ultimate Mayhem Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms Ultimate Mayhem was launched on Sep 28, 2011About The GameWorms™: Ultimate...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020