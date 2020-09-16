Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Weed Shop 2 Free Download Full Version




    Weed Shop 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Weed Shop 2 was launched on Mar 30, 2017

    About The Game

    The days of rising weed in your basement or some dirty condominium are over! Weed Shop 2 goes again to Cali the place Proposition 64 was simply handed, making leisure use of Marijuana utterly authorized. Your aim – to lastly buy that 89 Camaro you’ve been dreaming of (or turn into a weed kingpin, no matter tickles your pickle) by turning a run-down medical marijuana dispensary from 2014 into the most well liked Weed Shop within the nation! Step up your recreation by buying hydro develop gear and neglect about watering your vegetation or these pesky mites. Experiment to search out the optimum stability of vitamins, water and lightweight for every distinctive hydro pressure for max yields.




    How to Download & Install Weed Shop 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Weed Shop 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Weed Shop 2.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Weed Shop 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Weed Shop 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Weed Shop 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable house

    Download Now




