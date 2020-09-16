Wednesday, September 16, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download (Incl. 5 DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite V2 was launched on Apr 30, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    The Void Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Void Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Void was launched on Dec 7, 2016About The GameWhen an individual’s soul...
    Read more
    Games

    The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive...
    Read more
    Games

    What Remains Of Edith Finch Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    What Remains Of Edith Finch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. What Remains Of Edith Finch was launched on Apr 24,...
    Read more

    Welcome To The Game II Free Download Full Version




    Welcome To The Game II Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Welcome To The Game II was launched on Apr 3, 2018

    About The Game

    Welcome to the Game II is an atmospheric horror / technique / puzzle sport that takes you into the world of the deep net, seeking the shadow net. Why are you seeking the shadow net? Let’s take you again into the story. You play as Clint Edwards, an investigative reporter in a serious metropolitan space. You get up from a nap to sounds coming out of your pc. Someone has despatched you a hyperlink to a stream that’s inflicting alarm to its viewers. Upon viewing the stream, you see a lady named Amalea who’s scared for her life. Amalea says one thing in regards to the shadow net, and that there are males in masks searching her down. When making an attempt to clarify her location, the stream abruptly ends. This peaks Clint’s curiosity, and he should dig deeper to seek out her earlier than it’s too late. But little does Clint know that the deep net will not be a spot to poke round. You by no means know who else is round to poke again.




    How to Download & Install Welcome To The Game II

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Welcome To The Game II is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Welcome.to.the.Game.II.Build.2680266.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Welcome To The Game II folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Welcome To The Game II Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Welcome To The Game II Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires 64-bit processor and working system
    • Operating System: Windows 7
    • Procesor: 2.4 GHz or Better
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics Card: GTX 670(or equal) 2 GB Of Video Memory can be good
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Hard Drive: 3 GB of free house
    • Soundcard: Any

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download (Incl. 5 DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite V2 was launched on Apr 30, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    The Void Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Void Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Void was launched on Dec 7, 2016About The GameWhen an individual’s soul...
    Read more
    Games

    The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive...
    Read more
    Games

    What Remains Of Edith Finch Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    What Remains Of Edith Finch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. What Remains Of Edith Finch was launched on Apr 24,...
    Read more
    Games

    Westworld Awakening Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Westworld Awakening Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Westworld Awakening was launched on Aug 20, 2019About The GameSet through the occasions...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download (Incl. 5 DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite V2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite V2 was launched on Apr 30, 2012About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    The Void Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Void Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Void was launched on Dec 7, 2016About The GameWhen an individual’s soul...
    Read more
    Games

    The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Definitive...
    Read more
    Games

    What Remains Of Edith Finch Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    What Remains Of Edith Finch Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. What Remains Of Edith Finch was launched on Apr 24,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    While True: Learn() Free Download (v1.0.61) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    While True: Learn() Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. While True: Learn() was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The Gamewhereas True:...
    Read more
    Games

    Wild West And Wizards Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wild West And Wizards Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wild West And Wizards was launched on Aug 29, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Zero Caliber VR Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Zero Caliber VR Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Zero Caliber VR was launched on Nov 9, 2018About The GameZero Caliber...
    Read more
    Games

    Yuppie Psycho Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yuppie Psycho Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yuppie Psycho was launched on Apr 25, 2019About The GameFirst day at a...
    Read more
    Games

    Yu-gi-oh! Legacy Of The Duelist Free Download (B1514223) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Yu-gi-oh! Legacy Of The Duelist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Yu-gi-oh! Legacy Of The Duelist was launched on Dec 7,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020