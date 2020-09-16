Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    Who’s Your Daddy Free Download (v2.0.0) Full Version




    Who’s Your Daddy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Who’s Your Daddy was launched on Dec 23, 2015

    About The Game

    Who’s Your Daddy is an off-the-cuff 1 on 1 online game that includes a clueless father making an attempt to stop his toddler son from sure dying. The father participant additionally has the choice to do numerous chores round the home, corresponding to cleansing up toys or altering a smoke alarm battery. Doing these facet actions rewards the daddy participant with an influence as much as assist him watch over his son. The daddy participant faces quite a few challenges, attributable to needing the data of strategy any hazard his child could also be in. He must be alert, fast paced and ready for something if he needs to maintain his son secure. The child’s aim is to take his personal life utilizing no matter objects inside the home he can get his little fingers on.




    How to Download & Install Who’s Your Daddy

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Who’s Your Daddy is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Whos.Your.Daddy.v2.0.0.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Who’s Your Daddy folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Who’s Your Daddy Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Who’s Your Daddy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP 64
    • Processor: 2 GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce 460/Radeon HD 5850/Intel HD 4600 with not less than 1024 MB video RAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 1 GB accessible house

    Download Now




