Wednesday, September 16, 2020
    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download (Incl. Albion Prelude) Full Version

    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X3: Terran Conflict was launched on Oct 16, 2008
    Wwe 2k18 Free Download Full Version

    Wwe 2k18 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wwe 2k18 was launched on Oct 17, 2017
    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download (v1.623) Full Version

    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrestling Revolution 3D was launched on Oct 1, 2014
    Worms W.M.D Free Download (Wormhole Update) Full Version

    Worms W.M.D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms WMD was launched on Aug 23, 2016
    Wolfquest Free Download (v2.7.1) Full Version




    Wolfquest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wolfquest was launched on Nov 17, 2015

    About The Game

    Wolfquest is a wildlife simulation sport about wolf ecology. When the sport begins, you’re a two-year-old grey wolf born within the Northern Range of Yellowstone National Park. You realized the methods of the wolf in your delivery pack. Now it’s time so that you can discover ways to dwell by yourself.Your quest begins on the slopes of Amethyst Mountain and ultimately takes you throughout the Lamar Valley to Slough Creek. There, you and your mate will set up a territory and lift a litter of pups: coaching them, feeding them, defending them towards predators, and at last taking them on a cross-country journey to a summer season residence. Ultimately, your success will rely in your capability to make sure the survival of your pack. In single-player video games, discover ways to hunt elk, talk with different wolves, discover a mate, set up a den and territory, increase pups, and embark on a dangerous journey to a summering website.




    How to Download & Install Wolfquest

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Wolfquest is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to WolfQuest.v2.7.1.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Wolfquest folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Wolfquest Free Download

    Wolfquest (v2.7.1)
    Size: 605.69 MB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista
    • Processor: Dual Core Pentium i3
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel 4000, NVIDIA 6800 Ultra, or ATI HD 3670
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 2 GB accessible house

    Download Now




