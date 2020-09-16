Wednesday, September 16, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download (Incl. Albion Prelude) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X3: Terran Conflict was launched on Oct 16, 2008About The GameIt is...
    Read more
    Games

    Wwe 2k18 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wwe 2k18 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wwe 2k18 was launched on Oct 17, 2017About The GameThe greatest online game...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download (v1.623) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrestling Revolution 3D was launched on Oct 1, 2014About The GameWrestling Revolution...
    Read more
    Games

    Worms W.M.D Free Download (Wormhole Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Worms W.M.D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms WMD was launched on Aug 23, 2016About The GameThe worms are again...
    Read more

    Worms Ultimate Mayhem Free Download Full Version




    Worms Ultimate Mayhem Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms Ultimate Mayhem was launched on Sep 28, 2011

    About The Game

    Worms™: Ultimate Mayhem is the definitive 3D “Worms™” sport! Load your weapons and expertise a complete new dimension in damaging turn-based cartoon motion! Taking the sport into 3D creates all-new strategic and gameplay prospects. With over 70 single-player missions and challenges, on-line and native multi-player for as much as 4 gamers, 5 multi-player modes, Steam Achievements, unprecedented customization of each worms and weapons, and totally destructible environments, it’s bursting with anarchic mayhem. Battle and puzzle your means by way of the entire missions from each “Worms™ 3D” and “Worms™ 4: Mayhem” – it’s basically two video games in a single. With the addition of HD visuals, gameplay enhancements and new additional content material, it’s the final 3D “Worms™” assortment!




    How to Download & Install Worms Ultimate Mayhem

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Worms Ultimate Mayhem is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Worms Ultimate Mayhem – Deluxe Edition.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Worms Ultimate Mayhem folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Worms Ultimate Mayhem Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Worms Ultimate Mayhem Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 / Vista / XP
    • Processor: 3.0 GHz P4, Dual Core 2.0 (or greater) or AMD64X2 (or greater)
    • Memory: 2GB
    • Graphics: 512 MB NVIDIA GeForce 8400 / ATI Radeon HD 4650 or greater
    • DirectX®: 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: At least 1.8 GB of Space
    • Sound: DirectX 9.0c suitable

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download (Incl. Albion Prelude) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X3: Terran Conflict was launched on Oct 16, 2008About The GameIt is...
    Read more
    Games

    Wwe 2k18 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wwe 2k18 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wwe 2k18 was launched on Oct 17, 2017About The GameThe greatest online game...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download (v1.623) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrestling Revolution 3D was launched on Oct 1, 2014About The GameWrestling Revolution...
    Read more
    Games

    Worms W.M.D Free Download (Wormhole Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Worms W.M.D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms WMD was launched on Aug 23, 2016About The GameThe worms are again...
    Read more
    Games

    World War Z Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    World War Z Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. World War Z was launched on Apr 16, 2019About The GameWorld War...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download (Incl. Albion Prelude) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    X3: Terran Conflict Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. X3: Terran Conflict was launched on Oct 16, 2008About The GameIt is...
    Read more
    Games

    Wwe 2k18 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wwe 2k18 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wwe 2k18 was launched on Oct 17, 2017About The GameThe greatest online game...
    Read more
    Games

    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download (v1.623) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Wrestling Revolution 3D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Wrestling Revolution 3D was launched on Oct 1, 2014About The GameWrestling Revolution...
    Read more
    Games

    Worms W.M.D Free Download (Wormhole Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Worms W.M.D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms WMD was launched on Aug 23, 2016About The GameThe worms are again...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    This War Of Mine Free Download (Anniversary Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    This War Of Mine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. This War Of Mine was launched on Nov 14, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    This Is The Police 2 Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    This Is The Police 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. This Is The Police 2 was launched on Jul 31,...
    Read more
    Games

    Thimbleweed Park Free Download (v1.0.958) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Thimbleweed Park Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Thimbleweed Park was launched on Mar 30, 2017About The GameWelcome to Thimbleweed Park....
    Read more
    Games

    Thea 2: The Shattering Free Download (Build 0554 + Hotfix 0555) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Thea 2: The Shattering Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Thea 2: The Shattering was launched on May 13, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Wolf Among Us Free Download (All Episodes) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Wolf Among Us Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Wolf Among Us was launched on Oct 11, 2013About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020