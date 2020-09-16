Worms W.M.D Free Download (Wormhole Update) Full Version









Worms W.M.D Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Worms WMD was launched on Aug 23, 2016

About The Game

The worms are again of their most damaging sport but. With a stunning, hand-drawn 2D look, model new weapons, the introduction of crafting, automobiles and buildings plus the return of some much-loved basic weapons and gameplay, Worms W.M.D is the perfect worms expertise ever. Work your manner by means of 30 marketing campaign ranges of accelerating issue utilizing the massive arsenal of recent and basic weapons at your disposal. Use new automobiles to trigger chaos amongst the enemy ranks and use buildings to achieve the tactical benefit as you attempt to dominate the battlefield! Take on as much as 5 opponents in hilarious all-out tactical worm warfare with as much as eight worms every, both in native or on-line multiplayer, together with ranked play. Flatten your opponents with the Concrete Donkey. Turn them into chunks of worm meat with the Holy Hand Grenade. Rain down hell from above in helicopters or pound them into oblivion with the tank. With 80 weapons and utilities at your fingertips, that is Worms at its chaotic finest!









Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Worms W.M.D is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Worms W.M.D Wormhole.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Worms WMD folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (32-bit variations)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (32-bit variations) Processor: Intel Dual Core 6600 @ 2.4GHz

Intel Dual Core 6600 @ 2.4GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Intel 4400, GeForce GTX 280, AMD Radeon HD 7750

Intel 4400, GeForce GTX 280, AMD Radeon HD 7750 DirectX: Version 11

