Xcom: Enemy Unknown Free Download Full Version

XCOM: Enemy Unknown will place you accountable for a secret paramilitary group referred to as XCOM. As the XCOM commander, you'll defend in opposition to a terrifying world alien invasion by managing assets, advancing applied sciences, and overseeing fight methods and particular person unit techniques. The unique XCOM is extensively thought to be among the best video games ever made and has now been re-imagined by the technique specialists at Firaxis Games. XCOM: Enemy Unknown will develop on that legacy with a wholly new invasion story, enemies and applied sciences to struggle aliens and defend Earth. You will management the destiny of the human race by researching alien applied sciences, creating and managing a totally operational base, planning fight missions and controlling soldier motion in battle.









System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista

Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT / ATI Radeon HD 2600 XT or better

DirectX®: 9.0

Hard Drive: 20 GB HD area

Sound: DirectX Compatible

Other Requirements: Broadband Internet connection

Additional: Initial set up requires one-time web connection for Steam authentication; software program installations required (included with the sport) embrace Steam Client, Visual C++ 2008 Redistributable, DirectX and Microsoft .NET 4.

